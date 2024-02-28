Analysts from UBS Securities said that in 2024, Netflix will raise prices to accelerate revenue and profit growth, writes Variety.

According to analysts, due to price increases, revenues from advertising plans, and a steady growth in the number of subscribers, the total revenue of the streaming service will increase by 15% in 2024, compared to 7% growth in 2023.

In October, the company had already raised prices for the basic subscription plan from $9.99 to $11.99 in the US, UK, and France. The company noted that it had planned to raise prices even earlier, but then it was distributing paid accounts.

Earlier it was also reported that Netflix plans to completely abandon the basic subscription plan in the spring.