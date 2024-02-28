NetEase Games has founded a new studio, BulletFarm, headed by David Vonderhaar, who was formerly the head of the team that worked on the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, writes Game Informer.

The newly created studio will be developing AAA projects with first-person gameplay and a focus on the cooperative component on the Unreal Engine 5 game engine.

Details about the studio’s future project are still scarce. However, the developers said that it will be a completely new original universe, and the game will create a more personal and intimate experience and offer a new perspective on first-person gameplay.

BulletFarm’s office is located in Los Angeles. The studio is currently looking for employees for various roles to join the founding team.

“Starting this new studio has given me a chance to step out of my comfort zone and try my hand at making something entirely new and different,” Vonderhaar writes in a press release. “This is a departure from the games I’ve worked on, but one that showcases my passion for rich characters, precise mechanics, more intimate storytelling, and plenty of action.”

Simon Zhu, NetEase’s President of Global Investments and Partnerships, said that the company is ready to provide all the support and resources that the studio will need to create new games.