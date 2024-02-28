The new crossover Honda CR-V is gradually increasing the number of its own versions. And sometimes very unexpected options appear, such as the hydrogen-electric crossover Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Externally, the new Honda CR-V e:FCEV looks as similar as possible to a regular Honda CR-V crossover, except for a couple of hatches – one for charging and the other for refueling. Even if in this case it is hydrogen. However, a similar solution was found on the Honda CR-V e:PHEV model. And the interior is almost identical for all versions of the Honda CR-V.

Inside, however, the Honda CR-V e:FCEV is completely different! Firstly, the Honda CR-V e:FCEV hydrogen crossover uses the idea of a plug-in hybrid: it has a rechargeable battery that can be charged from a regular outlet or from second-generation hydrogen fuel cells (developed in conjunction with GM). Such a battery lasts for 47 km of range – that is, ordinary city trips can be performed only on the electric drive, periodically charging the battery.

Secondly, the design of the Honda CR-V e:FCEV also includes two large hydrogen tanks, which is important for long-distance travel. After all, the maximum range of the Honda CR-V e:FCEV crossover is declared at 435 km, after which a new refueling is required – and it is quite fast, on par with conventional cars. However, please note that the large hydrogen tanks have reduced the trunk volume.

And thirdly, all these trips always take place with zero emissions. This is because the Honda CR-V e:FCEV crossover is powered by a 174-horsepower electric motor. That is, we either have no emissions at all, or we have “emissions” in the form of clean water when the hydrogen cells are working. At the same time, it is possible to quickly replenish hydrogen, which distinguishes the Honda CR-V e:FCEV from conventional electric vehicles and is important during long journeys.

If only hydrogen refueling stations were on the way. But the price tag of the new Honda CR-V e:FCEV did not scare away buyers. After all, so far it looks like Honda is trying to create not just another “futuristic hydrogen car of the future” but a truly “people’s hydrogen car” in the popular format of a popular crossover.