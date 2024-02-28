The new season of Formula One is a new simulator F1 24 from EA/Codemasters.

This is the sixteenth official FIA simulator from Codemasters; the first game from this studio was released back in 2009.

F1 24 promises more authentic controls, a new career mode, and, of course, official cars, liveries, and drivers. More details will be revealed in April. The new installment is scheduled for release on May 31, 2024 on Windows PC (Steam, EGS, EA app), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The pre-order will open on April 24, 2024, with early buyers receiving bonuses. If you already own F1 2021, F1 22 or F1 23, you will receive a 15% discount on the new game.

We would like to remind fans of the royal races that the new Formula One season has already begun and the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place this weekend. Qualifying will take place on Friday at 18:00 Kyiv time, and the race will be held on Saturday at 17:00 Kyiv time, instead of the usual Saturday-Sunday schedule. By the way, Season 6 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is already on Netflix.