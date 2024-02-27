Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe, told X that a new major update 1.6 will be released on March 19 to mark the game’s 8th anniversary.

He also shared another great news: the game has sold 30 million copies since its release in February 2016.

Returning to the update, although the developer did not share details in the post, the new patch will feature one major and two smaller festivals, new items and recipes for crafting, more than 100 new dialog lines, winter costumes, multiplayer support for up to 8 people, and more.

Stardew Valley update 1.6 will be available on PC first, followed by consoles and mobile devices.

