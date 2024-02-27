One of the disadvantages of YouTube Music is the lack of a full-fledged program and the ability to download music to a PC, but the web application can fix this.

According to 9to5Google, some users have started to use the offline download function.

A download button has started to appear on the album and single pages of the music service’s web application. This finding was shared by a Reddit user who posted screenshots of the update.

The downloaded songs and albums page says that the downloaded tracks will be available if the device is connected to the network at least once every 30 days.

Google has not yet made any official statements regarding the new functionality of the YouTube Music web app.