The European Commission may launch an investigation into Apple over the company’s decision to disable web apps in the European Union, reports The Verge.

“We are indeed looking at the compliance packages of all gatekeepers, including Apple. In that context, we’re in particular looking into the issue of progressive web apps, and can confirm sending the requests for information to Apple and to app developers, who can provide useful information for our assessment,” the European Commission says in a statement.

Earlier, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney expressed the opinion that web applications are being shut down because the company doesn’t want competition.

The company’s official position on web apps in the EU is somewhat different. Since the company was forced to open iOS to third-party browsers, Apple would not be able to check all web applications and make sure they are safe, so they were disabled completely.