One more item can be added to the long list of everything you can play DOOM on. Now it’s a smart lawn mower from Husqvarna, Kotaku writes.

The company has announced a partnership with Bethesda Softworks, under which the legendary 1993 shooter will be ported to some models of Husqvarna robotic lawnmowers.

The game will be available in April on all Nera robotic lawnmower models. You also don’t have to pay for the game, just the lawn mower, which already costs more than $2,000. Just download the game and play on the lawnmower’s screen. To control the camera, you turn the knob, and to shoot, you tap on it. To move forward, hold down the start button.

But there is bad news for enthusiasts: the game is incomplete. It offers only the first level. You won’t be able to play the rest of your favorite shooter in your backyard on a tiny LCD screen. Sorry about that.

In addition, it won’t be forever, on September 9, DOOM with all its demons and weapons will “leave” Husqvarna lawn mowers.