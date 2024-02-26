At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Xiaomi unveiled the global versions of its flagship Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra, writes GSMArena.

The Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel has a 1200p resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus on top.

The smartphone’s battery has a capacity of 4610 mAh and supports faster 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with 10W reverse charging.

The smartphone has three 50-megapixel cameras. The main camera has a brighter f/1.6 aperture and a larger 1/1.31-inch sensor with dual-pixel PDAF. The telephoto camera has a 75mm equivalent 3.2x zoom. The third has an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be larger with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the same 120Hz refresh rate support, and peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The smartphone also uses a special protective coating called Shield Glass.

Ultra has four cameras. The 50-megapixel lens has an updated variable aperture of f/1.6. The second is a 5x telephoto camera with a periscopic lens, the third is a 3.2x telephoto camera, and the last is an ultra-wide-angle camera.

The battery in the global version of the smartphone is 5000 mAh, while the Chinese version has a larger battery of 5300 mAh. It will charge with a power of 90 watts via a wire, and wireless charging will provide 80 watts. There is also a 10W reverse charge.

Both smartphones are available for pre-order, but so far only the Xiaomi 14 is available in Ukraine in the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option for 39999 UAH. The larger 14 Ultra model is not yet officially on sale in Ukraine, but in Europe, the smartphone costs 1500 euros.

Last spring, the NAPC added Xiaomi to the list of international war sponsors.