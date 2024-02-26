The Windows 11 24H2 update, which will be released in the second half of this year, will allow installing system updates without rebooting the system, but at the cost of performance, Techradar reports.

This technology will mainly be used for monthly security updates. And for large ones, including those that include bug fixes and new features, you will still have to restart your computer.

Background system updates are made possible by such technology as cumulative updates. This is a technology for updating the operating system using Virtualization Based Security (VBS), which provides for updates in the memory of a running process without the need to restart it. This, of course, creates an additional load for the system, but it makes it possible to plan for uninterrupted operation of the device for long periods of time.

Microsoft has been using a similar protocol for some time to send updates to Xbox and Windows servers, and now it will be implemented for Windows 11.

Initially, this feature will be available on X86-based Windows 11 computers, and in 2025 it will probably be launched on ARM-based computers.