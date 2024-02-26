Researchers in the United States have suggested a new method to help relieve pain. It was developed by specialists from the Medical School of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, also called Virginia Tech, Science Alert writes.

It is a non-invasive method in which scientists propose to direct dense beams of ultrasound waves to a specific area in the brain, which is responsible for pain sensation.

Although it is still in the early stages of research, the team hopes that the approach can be developed as a way to “manipulate” the brain and calm the human body, especially for those experiencing chronic pain.

The study involved 23 volunteers with mild pain. It turned out that the targeted effect of ultrasound on the brain area really suppresses the sensation of pain. Although the pain did not disappear completely, the relief was quite significant.

The researchers also found that this method has the ability to increase heart rate variability. Future research may focus on how the heart and brain interact with each other when a person experiences pain.