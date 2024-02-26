Well, how to say “sports car”… Probably, in the case of Hyundai i20 N Line, the description “to appear, not to be” is better suited.

But let’s take it one step at a time. Do you remember the updated Hyundai i20? So: the Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback was recently introduced – this is its version with hints of sport.

Everything is in accordance with the rules and requirements of the genre: a modified grille and front bumper, side aerodynamic plates, a wide rear bumper with a double exhaust pipe defiantly displayed. Of course, the original 17-inch wheels have been added.

And the interior of the new Hyundai i20 N Line looks good. For example, pay attention to the sporty N steering wheel or seats with similar N logos. The interior of the new Hyundai i20 N Line is also decorated with red inserts and stitching on the seats.

But here’s the thing: there’s no information about technical changes that hint at similar engines and gearboxes as in the regular Hyundai i20. So it really is “to appear, not to be”.

However, this option promises a relatively low cost of the new Hyundai i20 N Line, which will start production in April.