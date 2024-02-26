For Renault, the Renault 5 model was legendary: The “five” was produced between 1972 and 1985, and during this time the Renault 5 compact hatchback became a truly “national” car for the French and many Europeans from neighboring countries.

It is therefore not surprising that Renault sought to revive the model, but in accordance with the realities of the times – in the form of an electric vehicle. This was first hinted at by the Renault 5 concept car a few years ago. And now we meet the production model!

The designers did not disappoint: the production Renault 5 E-Tech hatchback is very similar to the concept car and the historic Renault 5 model of the 1970s. The almost rectangular optics resemble human eyes, with fog lamps below as a hint of the Renault 5 Turbo; plus numerous designations with the number “5”.

By the way, even on the roof: the new Renault 5 E-Tech electric car is all about unforgettable design and original style. This is confirmed by the bright body colors and various 18-inch wheels.

The interior of the Renault 5 E-Tech electric vehicle is also appropriate. At the heart of the front panel is a horizontal block of two combined 10-inch displays. The center console has cleverly designed pockets.

The seats have a distinctive ’80s-style stitching and an interesting gray H-shaped insert on the backrest. And, of course, the number “5” again.

The new Renault 5 E-Tech electric car is based on the AmpR Small platform, which is confirmed by its dimensions: only 3.92-meter length and 2.54-meter wheelbase. However, even with these dimensions, we managed to find space for a full interior and a 326-liter trunk.

And also – for a 52 kWh battery (up to 400 km WLTP), which is paired with a 110 kW or 150 horsepower electric motor. However, this is a feature of the maximum versions of the Renault 5 E-Tech electric vehicle. Because the basic “fives” will receive simpler equipment: a 40 kWh battery (up to 300 km WLTP) and a 90 kW or 120 horsepower electric motor.

The exact price of the new Renault 5 E-Tech will be announced closer to the start of sales. However, it is currently expected that the initial cost of the electric vehicle will start at 25 thousand euros.