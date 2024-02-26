NVIDIA has expanded its lineup of graphics adapters for portable workstations with the addition of entry-level models, the RTX 500 and RTX 1000, to its ADA Generation series. As AI is rapidly being adopted to improve workflows in professional design and content creation, as well as in everyday applications, having a powerful local AI accelerator is becoming an increasingly desirable option.

The next generation of mobile workstations with next-generation GPUs will include both a neural processing unit (NPU) integrated into the CPU and an NVIDIA RTX GPU that includes tensor cores for AI processing. The NPU helps offload lightweight AI tasks, while the GPU delivers up to 682 TOPS of AI performance for more demanding day-to-day AI workflows.

For the RTX 500 and RTX 1000, these figures are more modest – 154 and 193 TOPS, respectively, but they are significant. The higher level of AI acceleration provided by the GPU is useful for a wide range of AI-based tasks, such as video conferencing with high-quality effects, video streaming with zooming, or faster work with generative AI and content creation applications.

NVIDIA claims that the new RTX 500 GPU delivers up to 14 times faster AI performance for models such as Stable Diffusion, up to 3 times faster AI photo editing, and up to 10 times faster graphics performance for 3D rendering compared to a single processor configuration.

The NVIDIA RTX 1000 uses the AD107 GPU in a configuration with 2560 computers. The adapter is equipped with 6 GB of memory connected to the GPU via a 96-bit bus. The Total Graphics Power (TGP) power package is 35-115W with an additional 15W boost (Dynamic Boost).

The younger model in the series, the NVIDIA RTX 500, is also based on the AD107 chip with 2048 active CUDA cores. The adapter uses 4 GB of memory and a 64-bit bus. The TGP can be customized by the laptop manufacturer in the range of 35-60 watts.

The new NVIDIA RTX 500 and 1000 generation Ada notebook GPUs will be available this spring in mobile workstations from global manufacturing partners including Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, and MSI.