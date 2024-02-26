Unexpectedly, after 3.5 years of silence, the Neostream team behind Little Devil Inside got in touch and apologized and explained to the Kickstarter audience. Moreover, for the first time since 2020, the team has released a new gameplay trailer for the game.

Well, Little Devil Inside still looks interesting and original, but… the game’s development started back in 2014. In 2015. Little Devil Inside raised 306,515 Australian dollars on Kickstarter with the goal of releasing in the fall of 2016. Of course, this did not happen. Then the release was planned for 2018 on PC on Steam (Windows, macOS, Linux), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo’s Wii U. Some of these platforms have already ceased to exist. Then Little Devil Inside became a PlayStation 4/5 exclusive and was supposed to be released in 2021, then in 2022. And then the team fell silent.

In their Kickstarter post, the developers apologize for the delay (it’s hard to call it just a delay anymore), say that they’ve returned to the small team format, and promise to show more videos of the game on Unreal Engine 5 (originally, the game was created on Unity).

We don’t even know whether to believe the authors or not. 10 years is still a long time, and we still don’t know what state Little Devil Inside is in now. The game has no release date at all, but the studio seems to have started (once again) negotiations with the publisher.