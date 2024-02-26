At MWC, Avenir Telecom presented a new smartphone Hard Case P28K, the main “power” of which is a 28000 mAh battery, writes The Verge.

The device, which is 27.8 millimeters thick, weighs 570 grams and is IP69 water and dust resistant. According to the company, the battery lasts for a week of regular use.

The P28K supports fast charging with a power of up to 33 watts. The company claims that if you use the included 36W charger, the smartphone can be fully charged in an hour and a half.

Among other things, the smartphone has a 6.78-inch LCD display, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, three cameras, Android 14, and a MediaTek MT6789 processor.

The Hard Case P28K will be released under the Energizer brand and will be available for purchase in most countries in October 2024 for €249.99.