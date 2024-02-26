Google is finally providing owners of Wear OS smartwatches with the long-awaited Google Wallet Pass feature. Among its many announcements at MWC, Google announced that it is officially bringing tickets, travel, gift cards, or loyalty cards that can be stored in Google Wallet to Wear OS. This is where Wear OS has long lagged behind Apple Watch.

All the documents added to Google Wallet with the update will appear as a QR code or barcode on your Wear OS watch, and you can hide the ones you don’t need.

Google is also adding the ability to view public transportation routes through the watch. Users will be able to view the departure time, as well as get step-by-step instructions or the full route to their destination.