Figure AI, a startup developing humanoid robots, raises $675 million in a funding round with a $2 billion valuation. Investors include NVIDIA, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and other tech companies, writes Bloomberg with reference to informed sources.

Jeff Bezos, through his firm Explore Investments LLC, provides $100 million. Microsoft, which also backs the startup, is investing $95 million, while NVIDIA and a fund affiliated with Amazon.com Inc. are providing $50 million each.

Other tech companies are also participating in the project. Intel Corp.’s venture capital division is investing $25 million, LG Innotek is investing $8.5 million, and Samsung’s investment group is investing $5 million. Other sponsors include Parkway Venture Capital, which is investing $100 million, and Align Ventures, which is providing $90 million.

ARK Venture Fund is also participating with $2.5 million, and Aliya Capital Partners is investing $20 million. Other investors include Tamarack ($27 million), Boscolo Invest Ltd. ($15 million), and BOLD Capital Partners ($2.5 million). OpenAI, which once considered acquiring Figure, is investing $5 million.

Official documents are expected to be signed in the near future. While finalizing the details, the final figures may still change.

As it is known, Figure AI engineers are working on a robot that looks and moves like a human. The company hopes that its machine, called Figure 01, will be able to perform dangerous jobs that humans cannot do. It also expects the technology to help reduce labor shortages.

Earlier it was reported that Figure AI Inc. will negotiate to raise $500 million in a funding round led by Microsoft and OpenAI.