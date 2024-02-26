Useful idiots and FSB agents in the United States continue to undermine the world’s largest democracy, so filmmakers have also drawn attention to the topic of a possible new US Civil War. Alex Garland’s film Civil War is dedicated to this very topic.

The United States, near future. After a political crisis, when the government turns into a dystopian dictatorship and extremist parties commit political violence, 19 states declare independence. The government decides to suppress the uprising and the US president orders ground forces and air power to fight the rebels. Meanwhile, military forces from Texas, California, and the Florida Alliance move toward Washington, D.C., to capture the city by Independence Day.

Alex Garland, the director and screenwriter of the film Rebellion of the States / Civil War, knows both how to write and create films that attract attention. He is the author of the novels The Beach, The Tesseract, and The Comma, and the screenplays for 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Dredd, Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men. In the latter three films, he also acts as a director.

The main role in Civil War was played by actress Kirsten Dunst. Her character is a reporter who witnesses war crimes committed by both government troops and rebels.

The US premiere of Civil War is scheduled for April 12, 2024.