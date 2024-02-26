Recently, we wrote that Larian Studios still doesn’t disclose sales figures for Baldur’s Gate 3, when finally, the studio’s publishing director Michael Dawes tweeted that the game has reached the 10 million player mark.

This is a game that went from ~2 mil players to way over 10 in a very short space of time, so it’s natural the conversation becomes muddier and complex. But in order to maintain the same level of dialogue, we need people to understand that these conversations take time. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 25, 2024

He said this while talking about the support for mods that Larian Studios plans to add not only on PC but also on consoles. Given that Baldur’s Gate 3 was not released in subscriptions, we can assume that we are talking about 10 million copies of the game sold.

As a reminder, the peak online player count for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam was 875,343 players, which is the 10th highest result for the service’s existence. In addition, the game won 7 Golden Joystick Awards 2023 prizes and 9 cities The Game Awards 2023.