Larian Studios is still hiding the real sales and revenues of last year’s hit Baldur’s Gate 3, but it has been revealed that Hasbro, which owns the rights to Dungeons & Dragons through Wizards of the Coast, has already earned more than $90 million from the D&D 5th Edition license for Baldur’s Gate 3 and this figure will grow in 2024, writes Bloomberg.

“As you turn the corner into 2024, in the front half of the year, you’re still going to have the tail from Baldur’s Gate 3,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said during a call with analysts, adding that sales will continue throughout the year, but at a slower pace than in the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

The only sales figures Larian Studios has released so far are 2.5 million copies sold during Early Access and 1.3 million players who finished the game in the three months after release.

As of now, Baldur’s Gate 3 has more than 500 thousand reviews on Steam (Steam rating 96/100), which, according to various algorithms, gives sales of 6.6-30 million copies. The average figure of 15-20 million copies on Steam looks quite realistic. We shouldn’t forget that in September 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on PlayStation 5, and in December 2023, on Xbox Series X/S, so the total sales will be even higher.

Complex role-playing games like Baldur’s Gate 3 sell well even some time after the release, so Larian Studios and Hasbro can expect stable, though not as big as in 2023, income for at least five years.