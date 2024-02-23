After the release of Palworld, 25 million people have played the multiplayer game. The developers from Pocketpair studio announced this on social media.

The developers also said that more than 15 million players have bought the game on Steam. Despite the fact that the game is included in Game Pass on Xbox, 10 million people have played the game there.

🎉Total number of players exceeds 25 million🎉 It's been a month since #Palworld was released, thank you! ・Steam: 15 million players

・Xbox: 10 million players We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs and preventing further cheating. Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/LnVSqJyZsD — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 22, 2024

One of the advantages of the Steam version is that players can create separate servers for up to 32 players. At the same time, in the Microsoft Store and Xbox versions, players are limited to a 4-player cooperative.

Although now activity in the game is falling and more than 300 thousand of the record 2.1 million are left, it is still an incredibly good performance. In the future, the developers promise to continue developing the game, adding new modes, and fixing problems.