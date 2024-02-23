NVIDIA is testing a new app called NVIDIA App, which is still in beta, but is designed to replace the graphics card control panel and bring other apps like GeForce Experience and custom graphics settings under one roof.

The Control Panel still works great, but its design hasn’t changed in years, and combining several different programs requires a single interface. NVIDIA offers a number of GeForce-specific apps and tools to complement the NVIDIA Control Panel, such as GeForce Experience, Broadcast, Omniverse, Canvas, ICAT, Frame-View, and more to be added later. NVIDIA is now making it easier to access all applications.

Let’s have a look at the new interface

We have an NVIDIA app homepage where you get the latest GeForce updates, a game library, and a Discover tab that offers a wide variety of apps. These apps are loaded on demand, which reduces the upfront app size. You can install or uninstall apps according to your preferences and get updates from the NVIDIA app instead of having to search for them yourself.

The next tab is the driver panel, where you can find out the version of the driver you have installed, the availability of updates, and details of the update. You can also get new “optimal settings” profiles there.

One of the most important parts of the NVIDIA Control Panel that has been ported over to the NVIDIA app is the graphics options panel, which allows for optimization:

Optimal settings for a particular game;

Setting up a program driver for a particular game;

Global settings.

In addition to the standard graphics settings, you will also be able to get unique modifiers (depending on your hardware). Namely:

RTX Dynamic Vibrance;

RTX HDR;

DSR;

Image Scaling;

Low Latency Mode;

Max Frame Rate;

Monitor Technology;

Power Management Mode;

Vertical Sync;

Virtual Reality – Variable Rate Super Sampling.

Other features of the GeForce Experience remain available, such as the Redeem panel, which lists your latest GeForce Awards. Your award history will also be listed here.

Finally, there will be a new overlay design (accessed by Alt+Z) where you can activate game filters and photo mode. You can also turn off or on notifications about driver updates, available rewards, and more.

In the overlay, you can also find options for recording, instant replay, screenshot, photo mode, highlights, and there are also shortcuts that you can manually customize to your liking. The Gallery section also allows you to view and manage all your snapshots (delete/save, etc.).

At the bottom of the overlay, you will also find a new statistics panel that allows you to switch and customize the display. You can view the statistics in different modes. You can also log statistics and export the log to your computer.

If you go to the configuration menu, you can find more options for customizing the display. You can set its position, layout, and visibility. In addition, there are also options to customize status indicators such as “recording”, “instant playback”, “highlights”, “microphone”, and “statistics log”. This will give you information about which functions are being used in the background.

Back in the overlay, you can enable a variety of real-time statistics, including GPU load, frequencies, voltage, fan speed, etc., CPU utilization, latency, and most importantly, FPS.

For now, the NVIDIA Control Panel will remain a standalone program, but the company plans to bring the full suite of features to the NVIDIA App. NVIDIA adds that the single modern client is 50% faster, uses 17% less disk space, and gives you all the benefits of GeForce under one roof, and will continue to grow in the future.