Microsoft adds to the Microsoft Photos app on Windows the ability to remove unnecessary elements from photos using artificial intelligence.

The generative erase feature replaces the app’s previous retouching functionality and allows you to correct and eliminate distractions in your photos, such as background objects or various visual clutter.

To use the new features, you just need to open the photo in the Photos app, select the erase function, and swipe over the object you want to remove from the photo.

The update will be available for Windows 11 and Windows 10. Currently, the new feature is only available to Windows Insider program members, but it will be rolled out to everyone soon.