Elon Musk announced that he is working on the creation of the XMail email service. He wrote about this in response to a question from one of the users of the X platform.

The billionaire did not provide any details about the service. When asked when XMail would appear, the businessman only mentioned the fact of its development.

It’s coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

Judging by the comments below the post, some users see XMail as an alternative to Google’s Gmail. However, others joke and ask when to expect Xprinting to appear.

Last fall, it became known that social network X was going to develop new areas of business in the video and recruitment sectors. With this in mind, its management sees YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors.

At that time, it also became known that they were going to create a news service. It was supposedly called XWire and would compete with Cision’s PR Newswire.