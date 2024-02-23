CodeWeavers has released CrossOver 24 on macOS, which brings even more games and various improvements, writes 9to5Mac.

CrossOver is a platform that allows you to run applications from Windows on Mac, including games. The 24th version is based on Wine 9.0, which has more than 7 thousand changes and improvements.

According to the company, the new version of CrossOver supports even more games. In a blog post, the company provided several updates on games on the platform:

Planet Zoo now runs again after the latest game update;

Warframe standalone launcher now works;

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth no longer crashes;

Mafia: Definitive Edition now runs;

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition multiplayer works again;

Horizon Zero Dawn and Anno 1800 now work well out of the box.

In addition, with CrossOver 24, thanks to improvements in Wine 9.0, you can once again run 32-bit software on a 64-bit system. The update also improves support for Vulkan, multiple displays, and high-resolution scaling.