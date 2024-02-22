Following the Nintendo Direct:Partner Showcase, which featured Grounded and Pentiment, Microsoft has officially confirmed that the four Xbox exclusives that will be available on competing platforms will be Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves.

Pentiment – exciting medieval adventure with an incredible art style from Obsidian Entertainment. The game is available today on Playstation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch.

Grounded – another game from Obsidian Entertainment, but this time about the cooperative survival of tiny people in the backyard of an ordinary house. The game is being prepared for release on April 16 on Playstation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch. The game will also feature crossplay between all platforms.

Sea of Thieves – a game about pirate everyday life, create your own team and go on an adventure. Last but not least, the game features interesting naval battles and boardings. The game will be released on April 30 on Playstation 5 and will support crossplay.

Microsoft also reminded that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on Xbox Series and PC by the end of this year and will be available on Game Pass from day one.