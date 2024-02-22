In the future, Meta Quest owners may be able to stream content from iPhones and other Apple devices via AirPlay, writes UploadVR.

Mark Rabkin, vice president of Meta’s VR division, responded to a post by one of the users in X who wrote that it would be nice if headset owners could stream content via AirPlay.

I would absolutely love to do that — we're asking Apple for the permission for Quest to be an AirPlay receiver. 🤞 — Mark Rabkin (@mrabkin) February 16, 2024

“I would absolutely love to do that — we’re asking Apple for the permission for Quest to be an AirPlay receiver,” wrote Rabkin.

Although Meta Quest has apps for watching media content, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, they have not been updated for a long time and are actually outdated, so they lack many features.

If Apple allows Quest to be used as a receiver, it will improve the experience of using the headset for many owners. This way, you can watch TV shows and movies from Netflix in high quality and comfort.

Currently, there are no official statements from Meta or Apple on this issue. So it is not known whether Apple will want to grant permission to its competitor in the field of virtual reality headsets.