Intel will manufacture customized chips that have been designed by Microsoft for Microsoft. The companies signed a new deal worth more than $15 billion on Wednesday, writes The Verge.

Microsoft has developed its own chips using the 18A process, and Intel is responsible for their production. The company is reportedly launching new businesses for this purpose.

The company expects that custom chip manufacturing will return it to the top of the chip industry, and Microsoft has become the first major customer for this service.

“We are in the midst of a very exciting platform shift that will fundamentally transform productivity for every individual organization and the entire industry,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

It is not yet known what exactly these chips will be used for, but Microsoft has previously announced its intention to create a computer processor and an artificial intelligence accelerator.