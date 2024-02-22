Garmin has introduced a new running watch, the Forerunner 165. It’s one of the more affordable ones by the company’s standards, but offers almost the same features as more expensive models, writes The Verge.

The watch has a 1.2-inch OLED screen, support for contactless payments, and more running and sports features than cheaper versions. The company also promises 11 days of operation on a single charge.

There is also a version of the Forerunner 165 Music that allows you to synchronize playlists with Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

Unlike the Forerunner 265 version, to which the 165 is very similar in design, the new watch does not have dual-frequency GPS and uses the latest generation Elevate V4 heart rate sensor, not the V5.

Despite some differences in functionality, the biggest difference is in the price between the models. The Garmin Forerunner 265 costs 21,400 UAH, while the 165 will cost 10,707 UAH.