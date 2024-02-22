Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for the biopic Back To Black.

The film was directed by Taylor-Johnson. The cast of the movie includes: Marisa Abela (Barbie, Fictional Agent), Eddie Marsan (Fair Game, Ray Donovan series), Jack O’Connell (Invictus).

“The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse, telling the story of the making of her groundbreaking album Back to Black. Told from Amy’s point of view and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film will reveal the phenomenon of one of the greatest performers of all time,” the description says.

The film is due to be released on April 11 this year.