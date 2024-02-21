The publication continues below the advertisement

Microsoft has announced the lineup of the second batch of games that will be added to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in late February and early March 2024.

Available now:

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console та PC)

A narrative-oriented first-person adventure in a visually stunning retro-fantasy world of the 60s. A space archaeologist has unearthed the ancient resting place of a long-lost AI god known as Grace.

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console та PC)

An action-jRPG of the rather old Tales of series by Bandai Namco. The new game in the series tells the story of two planets that have been at war with each other for centuries.

Coming soon:

Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console та PC) – February 22

A game about a blue dog named Blue. Unfortunately, it has no Ukrainian localization.

Maneater (Cloud, Console та PC) – February 27

The triumphant return of the man-eating shark arcade simulator to Game Pass.

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud через EA Play) – February 27

EA’s American football simulator will be available via Cloud. On PC, the game is already available in the catalog through EA Play.

Indivisible (Cloud, Console та PC) – February 28

The JRPG not from the Japanese from Lab Zero Games. The game has 2000 positive reviews on Steam. Players note an interesting plot and well-developed characters.

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console та PC) – February 29

A voxel-based sandbox game about the construction and maintenance of space structures.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console та PC) – March 5

A brutal boomer shooter about a space marine who resists heresy.

On February 29, the Game Pass catalog will be removed: