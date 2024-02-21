Apple said that it would update the battery life of the iPhone 15, as it turned out to be longer than expected, reports 9to5Mac.

Initially, the company said that smartphones would retain 80% of their original lifespan after 500 full recharges. Now it turned out that it’s even better – this figure will be maintained for the first 1000 recharges.

Apple has tested the full charge and discharge of the smartphone 1000 times in certain conditions that should correspond to the usual cases of its use. Due to constant updates, the expected result was able to double.

The change in the company’s official statements will apply only to the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Max.

Previous versions of the iPhone will continue to be rated at 500 full charges. However, Apple said that older models of smartphones will also be retested.