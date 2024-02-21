Disney signed a licensing agreement with Sony, which gives the latter the rights to release DVDs, Blu-rays and all physical media products of Disney, writes Deadline.

Sources familiar with the deal explained that the cooperation will work on the basis of a licensing model. Sony will sell and distribute Disney’s physical media products and all of its films through retailers and distributors in the US and Canada.

Such changes at Disney are justified by a reassessment of the strategy to reach the number of consumers, as well as pressure from investors to ensure greater economic efficiency.

Currently, the main content distribution platform for Disney is streaming services, while Sony has only a niche share in this area in the form of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

Details of the deal were not disclosed. Neither company has provided any official comment on the matter.