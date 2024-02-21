Signal has implemented the ability for users to choose nicknames that will be displayed instead of their phone number. Such solution will help to ensure the confidentiality of the application users’ information.

The option is still in public testing. You can try the feature in a special Signal beta app available on all platforms.

Similarly to Telegram, you will still need a mobile number to create an account on Signal. After registration, users will be able to share their account via a link or QR code, and hide their number.

Now your phone number will not be visible by default. Only those people who already have your phone number recorded will be able to see this information. This will be useful for users who are present in group chats, but would not like to share their private information with all participants.

The function will be enabled by default, but if necessary, the user can make their phone visible.