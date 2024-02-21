Gearbox Publishing has announced that the MOBA Gigantic, which was first released in 2017 but closed in July 2018, will return, writes Insider Gaming.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition will be released on April 9 on PC, PlayStation, and XBOX for $19.99. In addition, the game will feature two new maps, Picaro Bay and Heaven’s Ward, as well as new game modes and the ability to customize character equipment.

Originally, the game was a free third-person strategy shooter in which players gathered in two teams of five, chose from among 20 characters, and their goal was to destroy the enemy defender.

In October last year, Gearbox held a special limited event and it seems that player feedback was good enough for the company to decide to fully re-release the game.

You will be able to check whether the game is worthy of your attention during the closed beta testing that will start on February 22. You can make a request on the game’s Steam page.