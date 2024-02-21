Investigators of the National Police have stopped the activities of the transnational hacker group LockBit in Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the National Police.

“This criminal cyber organization is considered the world’s most reputable ransomware organization and has carried out more than three thousand cyber attacks on private sector infrastructure in the United States and Europe since 2019, with losses worth billions of euros,” the statement says.

The National Police explained that the hackers provided their malware and infrastructure as a service to affiliates in Western Europe. They encrypted the victim’s data, threatened them with information leaks, and demanded a ransom.

“In Ukraine, the criminals were represented by a father and son, whose actions affected individuals, businesses, government agencies and healthcare facilities in France,” the National Police added.

The National Police investigators conducted a series of searches at the hackers’ residences in Ternopil, during which they seized mobile phones and computer equipment used in illegal activities.

It is also reported that more than 200 cryptocurrency accounts related to criminal activity have been blocked and 34 servers have been deleted in the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, France, Switzerland, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.