The owner of the Pixel 6 Pro has filed a class action lawsuit accusing Google of deceiving customers, writes Android Authority.

The plaintiff, Jennifer Hyatt, accuses the company of selling the Pixel 6 Pro knowing about the overheating problem. She said that she repeatedly replaced the phone, but the problem persisted.

Despite the fact that the company denied the problem, there is a section on the official website that tells you what to do to prevent your phone from getting too hot.

The lawsuit alleges that Google violated the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, the Deceptive Advertising Act, the Unfair Competition Act, and the Song-Beverly Consumer Guarantees Act.

Hyatt wants to represent a group of consumers who bought a smartphone in California. It demands that the company recall the problematic devices and refund consumers.