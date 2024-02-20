The shooting simulator World of Shooting from the Ukrainian studio Noble Empire, the authors of the weaponry game World of Guns: Gun Disassembly, appeared on Steam Early Access.

World of Shooting is a simulator, because here you have to perform shooting tasks, participate in bench shooting competitions or pass obstacle courses or so-called killhouses, hitting targets.

Of course, Noble Empire, who have been working on realistic weaponry for a long time, have great respect for the parameters of all the guns in the game. Currently, there are 120 pistols, rifles, and shotguns, and later World of Shooting will have 300 models of weapons and 250 accessories (sights, magazines, silencers, etc.).

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

There are 400 stages/tasks in the game campaign, plus a custom designer of shooting ranges and killhouses. There’s also a weapons encyclopedia, a quiz to test your knowledge, and more.

At the same time, World of Shooting is a free-to-play game with in-game purchases, but you can earn weapons without investing money, but it will certainly take some time. You can try World of Shooting right now, as it was actually fully playable a year ago.