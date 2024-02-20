Crazy Taxi, announced in 2022, will be an AAA game. The head of Sapporoo studio Takaya Segawa shared the new information, writes Eurogamer.

In an interview with the Japan Times, Segawa said that Sapporoo Studio helps others develop projects, including AAA games.

“We are responsible for games such as Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! in collaboration with studios in Tokyo and abroad. We are also involved in the development of AAA titles such as Crazy Taxi,” says Segawa.

Earlier, Sega said that the relaunch would offer players an innovative and fresh driving style that would give them a sense of freedom. The developers also promised a combination of city and nature.

The first game in the series was released on arcade machines back in 1999. In 2000, the game appeared on Dreamcast consoles and sold more than 1 million copies, and later appeared on PlayStation 2, GameCub, and even PC.

At the recent The Game Awards 2023, Sega showed some footage from the upcoming remake among other upcoming projects.