Google engineers were able to run the PPSSPP emulator on the PlayStation Portal, allowing them to play games on the portable console locally without a Wi-Fi connection.

A user named Andy Nguyen, who works in the cloud vulnerability research department, published a post on X showing Grand Theft Auto 3 on Sony’s new handheld console.

After more than a month of hard work, PPSSPP is running natively on PlayStation Portal. Yes, we hacked it. With help from xyz and @ZetaTwo pic.twitter.com/AXuRROo6Ip — Andy Nguyen (@theflow0) February 19, 2024

After more than a month of work, he and a few other people, including another Google engineer, managed to launch the PPSSPP emulator. However, he immediately noted that there would be no release in the near future and that there was still a lot of work to be done.

One of the most popular questions to him was about the storage capacity of the PlayStation Portal. He noted that they managed to get 6 GB of storage with an SD card.