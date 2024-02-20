Apple is testing the integration of SongShift into Apple Music to import playlists from other streaming services.

SongShift is a service that allows you to easily and conveniently transfer existing playlists, for example, from Spotify to Apple Music or vice versa. This feature is currently being tested directly in Apple’s Android streaming service.

One user on Reddit shared screenshots of the new functionality. The app offers to transfer saved songs and existing playlists from another music service you’ve chosen.

Currently, the feature is available in the beta version of the application 4.7.0-beta (1359) and only for some users. At the same time, Apple has not yet made any official statements regarding the full release of the functionality.