YouTube has a new feature for creating short Shorts videos directly from music videos.

The new feature can be used in 4 ways:

Sound: you can use any part of the music video as sound for Shorts;

Collab: users will be able to create videos by combining an excerpt from a music video and their own content on one screen;

Green screen: the music video can be used as a background for the video;

Cut: users will be able to cut a 5-second clip from a music video and post it separately as Shorts.

In addition, Google is also launching a test opportunity to conduct vertical live broadcasts that will appear to users directly while they are watching Shorts.

Users who conduct live broadcasts will appear in the Shorts feed and will have the same monetization opportunities as during regular streams, such as donations via Super Chat or paid subscriptions.