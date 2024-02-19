Insider Gaming, citing anonymous sources, reports that Respawn Entertainment is developing a first-person game about a Mandalorian in the Star Wars world. The game is at an early stage of development.

Players will have to get used to the role of a Mandalorian bounty hunter in an Empire-occupied galaxy far, far away. The game will be first-person, focused on movement, and will reward style.

High mobility will be provided by a jetpack, an indispensable accessory for Mandalorians. Insiders assure that the game’s movement is inspired by Apex Legends.

Another important clarification: Respawn is not planning an open world in the game.

It is not yet known when the game will be released, but it was said that it is at least a year or two away.