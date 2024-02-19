NVIDIA has demonstrated how the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer built on 4 608 H100 chips looks like. The company calls it an AI factory.

NVIDIA Eos is built on the experience gained from the design of previous NVIDIA supercomputers such as Saturn 5 and Selene. Eos consists of 576 NVIDIA DGX H100 modules, each with eight H100 GPUs. As of November 2023, NVIDIA Eos was ranked 9th in the Ranking of the World’s Fastest Supercomputers, with a performance of 121.4 petaFLOPS. In AI-related tasks, NVIDIA Eos performance is even higher at 18.4 exaFLOPS.