In anticipation of the Early Access release, Inflexion Games has revealed various gameplay aspects of its game Nightingale.

In the 8-minute trailer, you can see the development and improvement of the base, resource extraction and item crafting, character creation and combat unit, generation of new worlds, and much more.

As a reminder, Nightingale is a single-player/cooperative survival game about fantasy worlds where magic meets Victorian technology. The Canadian studio Inflexion Games was founded in 2021 by Aarin Flynn, a man who worked for Bioware for more than 17 years, starting as a programmer in 2000 and ending his career as the company’s general manager in 2015-2017.

Nightingale is available for Early Access on Steam and Epic Games Store tomorrow, February 20, 2024.