The current second-generation Audi Q3 crossover has been in production for more than five years, so we can expect a new generation of the model to appear soon. What will the “third” Audi Q3 crossover look like – this is what Carscoops tells us.

First, the new Audi Q3 crossover may be the closest relative of the Cupra Terramar concept. This means a significant increase in size – the length of the car should reach about 4.5 meters, which will make the new Audi Q3 crossover half a step up in size class and offer a more spacious interior.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Secondly, you should expect a classic design with traditionally rounded wheel arches, a wide rear roof pillar, and a slightly sloping trunk lid.

However, note the differences in optics: while the Cupra uses triangular headlights, the next Audi Q3 crossover may get split two-story headlights – narrow sharp lines on top and rectangular-convex below. And it’s not just an arbitrary rendering: confirmation of this new stylistic solution can be seen on the Audi Q3 test prototypes.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

As for the Audi Q3’s technology, no revolutions are expected. The MQB platform will be used in the new EVO version, and you can count on front or all-wheel drive. But you can hardly count on “pneumatic”.

The engine lineup will be based on 1.5 TSI or 2.0 TSI 4-cylinder gasoline engines with an output of 150 to about 270 horses. The highest power will be provided by a PHEV hybrid, which will also be able to provide up to 100 km of electric range thanks to a nearly 20 kilowatt-hour battery. If the next eco-scandals don’t interfere, the new Audi Q3 may also have TDI diesels under the hood. So, we are waiting for the official debut and full information!