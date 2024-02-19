NASA is looking for people who want to spend a year in conditions close to those on the Martian surface. The mission, called CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog), is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2025. This is stated in the report of the agency.

This is the second of three such missions planned. Their goal is to help develop NASA’s plans for human exploration of the Red Planet.

Each mission involves four volunteers who will live and work in a 3D-printed home.

The environment, called Mars Dune Alpha, simulates the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource constraints, equipment failures, communication delays, and other situations.

Crew tasks include simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise, and crop cultivation.

“NASA is looking for healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers, 30-55 years old, and proficient in English for effective communication between crewmates and mission control,” the agency said in a statement.

The application deadline is April 2, 2024. Crew selection will be based on additional standard NASA criteria for astronaut candidates.

Compensation is provided for participation in the mission. More detailed information will be given during the selection process.