Google has released a new update to Docs, Slides, and Sheets for Android tablets to help users edit files faster and better.

The company has added a formatting sidebar to its apps that will allow users to access text editing tools much faster.

Now you can add tables, lists, change the font, or set other parameters for the text in just a few clicks through the sidebar.

Besides, a new feature has been added to Slides. It will allow you to easily add new photos to your presentation. Now you just need to drag and drop the photo onto the slide.

You can drag and drop images from your desktop or folders on your computer, as well as from other websites. You can set the image as a slide background right away.

The update will be available to all users of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, both with a paid subscription and with regular personal accounts. The new features have already begun rolling out to users around the world.