Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative shooter about space dwarf miners with procedurally generated locations and hordes of alien monsters. The game is the debut project of the Danish studio Ghost Ship Games. It sold 8 million copies during its early access on Steam alone.

Ghost Ship Games’ director Søren Lundgaard told NME that the studio has been approached about a TV series based on Deep Rock Galactic. And here they are thinking about this idea.

“We were talking about it, and we’ve also been approached. It’s definitely viable, but we can’t do everything at once. We would want to be involved as well. If we could just say ‘eh, you do it’, and not be involved, then it would happen, but that wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” he noted.

The studio is currently working on two new games at once:

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is the same Deep Rock Galactic, but by the rules of Vampire Survivors. The game is already available on Steam in early access.

SpellRogue is a card roguelike in a fantasy world. A feature that distinguishes the game from competitors in the genre is the need to roll a 1d6 dice every time, which decides the effectiveness of each of your moves. The game is also in Steam early access.